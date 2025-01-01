Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of harassment - report

David Harbour has faced shocking claims that he bullied and harassed his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown.

Harbour stars as ex-police chief Jim Hopper, who adopts Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven in the show, which is about to air its fifth and final season.

He is said to have faced an internal enquiry after the British actor allegedly complained about his behaviour towards her, according to a report by the Mail on Sunday.

While the outcome of the investigation is not known, the outlet claims the allegations, which come from a source on the Netflix hit show, did not include claims of sexual impropriety.

The source claimed that "there were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

Netflix has so far declined to comment about the reported investigation, but it is understood that Harbour's estranged wife, singer Lily Allen, whose new album suggests he cheated on her multiple times during their marriage, supported her husband throughout the ordeal.

Bobby Brown, who is married to rocker Jon Bon Jovi's son, model and actor Jake Bongiovi, reportedly had a personal representative with her on set while filming the final series, which will start airing in the UK and US later this month.

The actor went from an unknown teen to global star thanks to the series, which started airing in 2016.