Prince William shares excitement over solo trip to Brazil

The Prince of Wales has shared his excitement over an upcoming trip to Brazil - his first-ever visit to the country.

Taking to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official X account, the Prince detailed this week's travel plans, which will see him promote his Earthshot Prize initiative and attend a United Nations Climate Summit while touring Brazil.

"As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil's vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people," he wrote in the post.

Adding an idyllic overview shot of Rio de Janeiro and its coastline, HRH also discussed how much he is looking forward to the events he will take part in.

"With the world's eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.

"Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them," he said. "When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach."

The Princess of Wales will be staying at home with the couple's three children.

The Earthshot Prize is an environmental award launched by the Prince in 2020, which provides monetary grants to category winners with environmental goals.

