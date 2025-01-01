Jennifer Aniston goes Insta-official with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have taken their relationship Instagram official.

The Friends star hard-launched their romance on the social media platform as she wished her boyfriend a happy birthday.

Alongside a sweet black and white photo of her hugging Curtis, the Friends alum wrote, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished." She added a red heart emoji.

The image showed Aniston wrapping her arms around the self-styled 'transformational coach' and master hypnotherapist from behind, with both smiling, their hands intertwined.

The Morning Show star's gushing post comes nearly two months after she soft-launched their relationship by sharing a series of summer snaps.

In a carousel of photos that included selfies with Friends costar Courteney Cox, as well as Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler and more A-listers, eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on the shot of Curtis toward the end.

Aniston and Curtis' relationship first made headlines in July when they were photographed on Spain's Mallorca island with the Emmy winner's pal Jason Bateman.

The couple enjoyed a double date with Cox and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in August.

And in early September, Aniston and Curtis were spotted out and about in New York City.

Prior to her relationship with Curtis, the Golden Globe winner was married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Curtis was married once before. He shares a teenage son with ex-wife Rachel Napolitano.