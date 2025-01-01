Reese Witherspoon reveals plans for 50th birthday

Reese Witherspoon has revealed her plans for the big 5-0.

The Legally Blonde actor, who will turn 50 on 22 March next year, revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she will celebrate the milestone birthday with her youngest son.

Witherspoon and 13-year-old Tennessee - whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth - are taking a mother-son trip to Europe together.

"It's just me and him. I'm excited about it! I'm off to visit friends in Italy, kind of tootling around a little bit," she told the outlet.

As for how she feels about entering a new decade, The Morning Show star said she's embracing the moment.

"I like getting older," she reflected. "I think it's great to be wiser and understand your place in a business. I've worked really hard to get to that place. I feel like I'm living my purpose, for sure. I love my job. I love my fans. I'm the captain of my own destiny."

During the conversation, Witherspoon also opened up about the experience of being a young mum and struggling with depression after the 1999 birth of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

"It was really bad," she recalled. "In the first six months, I was simultaneously happy and depressed. I just cried all the time, I was up all night, I was exhausted. It was a hormone drop I didn't expect, which I experienced right after birth and again when I stopped nursing six months later."

"Everyone has an opinion," she continued. "It's hard being a young mom."