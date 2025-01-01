Jennifer Lawrence's bad postpartum anxiety experience helped perform role in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence says her bad postpartum anxiety experience following the birth of her second child helped tackle her role in Die My Love.

The 35-year-old actress plays Grace - a single mom who struggles with motherhood - in the black comedy-drama movie, and for the role, she drew on her life, particularly following the birth of her and 41-year-old husband Cooke Maroney's second baby boy, Louie.

Lawrence - who also has a three-year-old son called Cy with Maroney - explained to People: "I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum [anxiety] until my second [baby]. I think that just added another layer.

"I mean, I don't think that you have to have kids to play a parent by any means, but having that information about, you know, what a tiny person needs, and is looking for. Just having that information was helpful."

Elsewhere, the Oscar winner revealed she had to dance naked with Robert Pattinson, 39, in Die My Love after being challenged to do the interpretive dance lessons by 55-year-old director Lynne Ramsay.

Lawrence - who was taken aback when the pair were asked to perform in the buff on the first day of production - revealed during the October 17 episode of The Graham Norton Show: "Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals - Robert and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together.

"We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn't really know each other, so it was totally humiliating.

"Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!"

When other guests on the show - including 76-year-old singing legend Bruce Springsteen and 42-year-old actress Tessa Thompson - quizzed her about the scene, Lawrence quipped: "Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked."

Elsewhere, Lawrence previously admitted that she suffered self-doubts before giving birth to Cy, not knowing what to expect from motherhood or how she would cope with raising him.

Lawrence told Vogue magazine: "It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody.

"If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.

"I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'"