Ariana Grande wraps filming on upcoming Meet the Parents sequel Focker In-Law

Ariana Grande has wrapped filming on the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel Focker In-Law.

Marking her first major live-action film role since Wicked, the 32-year-old singer and actor announced the news in an Instagram, sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from set.

She wrote: “These past few months have been so, so unimaginably special. I love my Fockers, and I love my Byrnes… so, so very much. I will miss this bunch terribly. See you next November!”

Ariana’s carousel of images included shots of her embracing Ben Stiller, who reprises his role as Greg Focker in the upcoming film, and another photo of her with Beanie Feldstein, who also appears in the movie.

Focker In-Law is the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents series and is set to be released in cinemas on 25 November 2026.

Ben is joined by returning cast members Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo and Owen Wilson.

Skyler Gisondo is also joining the ensemble for the new chapter in the franchise.

The film was written and directed by John Hamburg, who also scripted the previous three installments in the long-running series.

While plot details are being kept secret, Ben spoke about the project earlier this year during a 25th-anniversary screening of the original Meet the Parents at the Tribeca Festival.

He said: “What spurred the idea is that I’m the age that Bob was when we did the first movie. It felt like a mirror to the first film, where one of my kids is thinking about introducing his person to the family.”

The original 2000 film, which followed Greg Focker (played by Ben) as he endured a series of excruciatingly awkward encounters while trying to impress his girlfriend’s parents before proposing, was a major box-office success, earning more than $330 million worldwide.

It was followed by two sequels – 2004’s Meet the Fockers, which introduced Greg’s parents, played by Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman, and 2010’s Little Fockers.

Ariana’s role in Focker In-Law has not yet been revealed, but the star’s post suggested she spent several months working on the production.

She rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s Victorious before becoming one of pop’s biggest global stars.

She has released multiple chart-topping albums including My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U, Next and Positions, earning Grammy Awards and acclaim for her vocals.

Beyond music, Ariana has starred in television and film.

She is also the founder of the beauty brand r.e.m. Beauty.