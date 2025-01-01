Daniel Day-Lewis takes issue with 'misrepresentation' of his method acting

Daniel Day-Lewis is less than impressed with how his method acting technique has been depicted in the media.

The three-time Oscar-winning actor is well-known for employing method acting techniques to immerse himself psychologically and physically in a role, including living in isolation and staying in character for the duration of the shoot.

Day-Lewis, who recently made his acting comeback after an eight-year retirement, told the Big Issue that the depiction of his process riles him up.

"I just don't like it being misrepresented to the extent it has been," he said. "I can't think of a single commentator who's gobbed off about the method that has any understanding of how it works and the intention behind it.

"So it p**ses me off this whole 'Oh, he went full method' thing. What the f**k, you know? Because it's invariably attached to the idea of some kind of lunacy.

"I choose to stay and splash around, rather than jump in and out or play practical jokes with whoopee cushions between takes or whatever people think is how you should behave as an actor."

The 68-year-old is said to have lived in a tent in a deserted Texan oil field while making 2007's There Will Be Blood and spent a few days in a prison cell without food or water to prepare for 1993's In The Name Of The Father.

The Phantom Thread star insisted "those are the least important details" and they are simply "a means to an end".

He added, "It's with the intention of freeing yourself so you present your colleagues with a living, breathing human being they can interact with."

Day-Lewis also took issue with actor Brian Cox, who claimed his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong learned his method acting technique from his time as Day-Lewis's assistant.

"If I thought during our work together I'd interfered with his working process, I'd be appalled. But I don't think it was like that," he insisted. "So I don't know where the f**k that came from. Jeremy Strong is a very fine actor, I don't know how he goes about things, but I don't feel responsible in any way for that."

Day-Lewis stars in his son Ronan Day-Lewis's debut feature, Anemone, which is in U.K. cinemas from 7 November.