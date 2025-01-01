Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins addresses potential DC return

Patty Jenkins is open to directing another movie for DC.

The 54-year-old director helmed the Gal Gadot-starring Wonder Woman in 2017 and its 2020 sequel Wonder Woman 1984, and Jenkins has now revealed she would consider returning to the superhero genre - though is currently busy with other projects, like Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

During an interview with Marvel Cinematic Universe News, she said: “You never say never because I love Wonder Woman.

“But at the moment, I’m so excited with what I’m doing, and it’s always good to do something new. I loved making superhero movies … you never know, but I’m having a good time.”

Wonder Woman follows Diana (Gadot), an Amazonian warrior princess who leaves her hidden island home after meeting American pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) who tells her about a massive war raging in the outside world.

Believing she can stop the conflict, she discovers her full powers and true destiny as she fights to bring peace to humanity.

Jenkins had been due to helm a third Wonder Woman movie, but the project was shelved when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios and ultimately rebooted the DC Universe.

Following Wonder Woman 3’s cancellation, Jenkins went back to Lucasfilm to resume her work on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

During an appearance on the Talking Pictures podcast, she said: “When I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, we talked about coming back afterwards so we started a deal for that happened. So when Wonder Woman 3 went away, Lucasfilm and I knew we had to finish the deal.

“I am back on doing Rogue Squadron and we'll see what happens.”

The Monster filmmaker explained that she was a huge fan of the sci-fi series, and had always wanted to tackle a Star Wars movie.

She explained: “The emotion of Star Wars and what it stands for is so beautiful. Star Wars was born out of World War II and it is like … how do you make a metaphor, and talk in metaphor? So in that way I've always wanted to make a fighter pilot, it's been a dream of mine.

“I always had a hard time with it because I'm in love with the jets of the ‘70s and ‘80s but I think Star Wars is so beautiful, so yes if I can do something beautiful and do something and serves that audience then I would love to do it, of course.

“Rogue Squadron is a particularly exciting project because, like other recent Star Wars projects, it is beginning to move to other stories in the galaxy outside the ones focused on Force users and Jedi.”

After Wonder Woman 3 was dropped, Pine admitted he was “stunned” DC had decided not to move ahead with the project.

He told Business Insider: “I’m stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere.

“I don’t know what the reasoning was behind that; it’s above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character. Patty is such a thoughtful director.”