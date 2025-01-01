Anthony Hopkins dismisses wife's 'rubbish' claim he has autism

Anthony Hopkins's wife suspects he may have autism, but he believes her informal diagnosis is "rubbish".

The 87-year-old Oscar winner revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that his wife, Stella Arroyave, suspects he is on the autism spectrum.

"I'm obsessed with numbers. I'm obsessed with detail. I like everything in order. And memorising," Hopkins said. "Stella looked it up and she said, 'You must be Asperger's'... I didn't know what the hell she was talking about. I don't even believe it."

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave. People can be diagnosed at any age, although symptoms typically appear in the first two years of life.

When the journalist noted that receiving a diagnosis at his age could bring him answers, The Silence of the Lambs star insisted that he has no interest in "rubbish" labels.

"Well, I guess I'm cynical because it's all nonsense," he stated. "It's all rubbish. ADHD, OCD, Asperger's, blah, blah, blah. Oh God, it's called living."

He continued, "It's just being a human being, full of tangled webs and mysteries and stuff that's in us. Full of warts and grime and craziness, it's the human condition. All these labels. I mean, who cares? But now it's fashion."

Hopkins has been married to his third wife Stella since 2003.

He is currently promoting his candid new memoir, We Did OK, Kid, which will be released on 4 November.