George Clooney claims Hunter Biden made 'outright lies' in rant over presidential election op-ed

George Clooney has claimed that Hunter Biden made "outright lies" when he slammed him for calling on his father Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

Over the summer, Biden's son Hunter went on an expletive-laden rant about Clooney and his 2024 New York Times op-ed, in which the actor called on President Biden to withdraw his re-election bid and give the Democrats a new nominee to go against Donald Trump.

Addressing the angry comments on CBS Sunday Mornings, Clooney made it clear that he didn't want a dispute with the 55-year-old.

"I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said because many of the things he said were just outright lies," Clooney said. "Obama didn't put me up to it, it wasn't my fundraiser, it was my fundraiser - all the things. But the reality is I don't think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone, particularly to him."

He continued, "I don't think it's helpful for the Democratic Party, and so I'm just gonna wish him well on his ongoing recovery (from addiction) and I hope he does well and just leave it at that. I have many personal opinions about it, but I don't find it to be helpful to have a public spat with him."

In Hunter's explosive Channel 5 interview, he claimed that the "Obama people" gave the Hollywood star "the blessing" to "step on a man" who has given 52 years of his life to serving his country.

"F**king George Clooney is not a f**king actor... He's a brand," he blasted. "F**k you. What do you have to do with f**king anything? Why do I have to f**king listen to you?"

The Ocean's Eleven actor, who has no regrets about his op-ed, said in his latest interview that it was "a mistake" for Biden's vice-president Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee after Biden stepped down.

"I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record," Clooney explained. "It's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person.' It's hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly."

Harris lost the 2024 U.S. presidential election to Trump, who began his second run in office in January.