David Harbour reflects on his 'mistakes' following split from Lily Allen

David Harbour has reflected on the "mistakes" he's made, in the wake of his split from Lily Allen.

During an interview with Esquire magazine, the Stranger Things actor was asked if he would change "everything or nothing" about his life so far.

Last year, Harbour separated from Allen amid accusations of infidelity, and he appeared to touch upon the breakdown of his four-year marriage as he considered the question.

The star replied, "You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that."

The 50-year-old actor continued to consider the question, as he insisted that changing one thing in your life would have a knock-on effect elsewhere.

Harbour also argued that making mistakes is part of growing up and making better choices in the future.

He reflected, "If you've never been through anything, what do you really have to offer? If I were to change anything I'd change everything, and just make my life happy and silly and like, whatever, and then I wouldn't be an artist anymore. And that would suck."

Elsewhere in the interview, Harbour predicted the next 50 years of his life would be "full of stories that are complex and rich".

The star also revealed he was open to finding love again.

Harbour shared, "That's really going to be the focus for me. Then, of course, there's personal stuff that I want to do, and people that I want to love, and be good to and nurture, things like that."

Allen recently released her new album, West End Girl, which was written in just 10 days last December. On the album, Allen accuses her ex of leading a "double life" and claims he broke the rules of their open marriage.