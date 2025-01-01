Jennifer Lawrence opens up about 'really bad' postpartum experience

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her postpartum anxiety was "really bad" after her second child.

The actress welcomed a child earlier this year with her husband Cooke Maroney, with the couple also sharing three-year-old son Cy.

In Lawrence's new film Die My Love, she plays a struggling mother, and the star has explained how she drew on her own experiences for the role.

"I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum (anxiety) until my second (baby)," Lawrence told People at the New York City premiere of the movie on Saturday.

She added, "I think that just added another layer. I mean, I don't think that you have to have kids to play a parent by any means, but having that information about, you know, what a tiny person needs, and is looking for. Just having that information was helpful."

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the 35-year-old actress discussed her postpartum anxiety and admitted she thought her baby was "dead" every time he fell asleep.

She also recalled worrying that she was constantly making mistakes and would "ruin" her children.

While speaking to People at the premiere, Lawrence revealed she bonded with her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson by swapping stories about their children.

Pattinson welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024 and couldn't help sharing photos of his first child.

Lawrence recalled, "(We bonded) over our kids because - like any new parent knows - that's the only thing you want to do is just, like, look at pictures and show people pictures and videos of (your) kids, so that's what we did."

She continued, "And his baby was like brand new, and mine was too."