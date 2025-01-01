Donald Trump feels 'badly' for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Donald Trump has revealed that he feels "badly" for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The U.S. president has expressed sympathy for Andrew after the former prince was stripped of his royal titles following scrutiny over his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump was asked for his thoughts on the matter.

"I feel very badly," he replied. "It's a terrible thing that's happened to the family."

The 79-year-old continued, "That's been a tragic situation, and it's too bad. I mean, I feel badly for the family."

Buckingham Palace announced on 30 October that Andrew, 65, would no longer be known as a prince or His Royal Highness. He will instead be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, and he will no longer carry out any public duties on behalf of the royal family.

The move follows a renewed focus on Andrew's friendship with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Epstein had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting sex from a minor.

Andrew's association with Epstein was widely reported at the time, and the two were photographed together on several occasions, including at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump's own friendship with Epstein has also come under scrutiny in recent years. According to The Wall Street Journal, he allegedly gifted Epstein a lewd letter for his 50th birthday in 2003, though he later claimed the letter was "fake".

The palace decision marks another development in the long-standing controversy surrounding the former royal, whose public role has shrunk considerably amid the ongoing fallout from his association with Epstein.