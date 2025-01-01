Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman were asked to present Emmy with 30 minutes' notice

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman presented a category at this year's Emmy Awards with only 30 minutes' notice after somebody else dropped out.

The Hunting Wives co-stars went down a storm when they made cheeky quips about their sexually fluid characters when they presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in September.

On a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Snow revealed that their presenting gig was not planned, and they were simply in the audience enjoying the show when they got a call an hour into the ceremony.

"(Malin) turns to me and she's on the phone and she says, 'We have to present. Someone dropped out. We have to go up there. We have to present in 30 minutes,'" the Pitch Perfect star recalled.

"I was like, 'You got to be kidding. This is like a nightmare.' And she was like, 'No'... I thought she was playing a practical joke."

Snow and Akerman went backstage and discovered nothing had been written for them to say before presenting the nominees, so they came up with a joke about their racy Netflix TV show and Snow's tight pink dress.

"I turned to Malin and I said, 'I got it. We have to make a joke about how I can't walk out, and it's hard for me to come out.' And she was like, 'Are you sure that's going to land?'" the John Tucker Must Die star continued, before revealing she asked Tina Fey for help.

"I even turned to Tina Fey, who will never remember this in a million years, and she's, you know, talking to somebody else, and I said, 'Tina, can we get a punch-up (on our script) or any help?' And she was like, 'Aaaaah.' And I was like, 'No, I'm serious. Please help me.'"

Snow noted that she and Akerman calmed each other down before walking out and performing the bit they wrote themselves.

"We stood back there and held hands and were like, 'Let's do this,'" she added.

The stars will return to the set of The Hunting Wives to film season two later this month.