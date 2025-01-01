Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster kept their distance on The Silence of the Lambs set

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster stayed away from each other on the set of The Silence of the Lambs.

The 87-year-old star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 movie and revealed that Jodie, who played FBI trainee Clarice Starling, kept her distance during the making of the movie because she was "scared" of him.

Hopkins writes in his new memoir We Did OK, Kid: "(Foster and I) mostly kept away from each other. Then, on our last day of shooting, we had lunch. It was freezing cold in Pittsburgh. Jodie put down her sandwich and said she had to confess something: she'd been scared of me."

The Welsh actor said that he was scared of Foster as well as the pair made light of their isolation.

The Two Popes star recalled: "We had a big hug, and we both admitted to feeling a strange sense of distance during the shoot, due no doubt to the power of that script, which had us playing a cat-and-mouse game.

"Since then, we've always greeted each other with great warmth."

Jodie - who won the Best Actress Oscar for her work on the movie - revealed in a 2019 interview that she was frightened of Hopkins during the making of the film and believes her fear stemmed from techniques employed by director Jonathan Demme.

The 62-year-old actress said: "The movie didn't scare me, but Anthony Hopkins scared me.

"You'll notice, if you look at the movie again... instead of the person looking at the person off-screen, that the actors are actually looking down the lens. And that means I am there, but way behind the camera, and I'm just a voice; he can't see me. And the same is true on my side."

The Accused star continued: "So when I'm doing scenes with Dr. Lecter, I just hear this disembodied, scary voice, but I don't actually see his face. I have to look into the camera and pretend that he's in the camera."

Meanwhile, Anthony revealed that he "instinctively" knew how to play Lecter due to his inner "devil".

He wrote: "I knew the character instantly. I instinctively sensed how to play Hannibal. I have the devil in me. We all have the devil in us. I know what scares people."

Hopkins jumped straight into character during the first table read for the film but put Jodie on edge as he didn't tell her that he was going to do so beforehand.

He recalled: "We just flew right into it.

"I wanted to show what I could do, so I was as scary as I could be. You could have heard a pin drop in the room. A couple of seconds after I started to speak as Lecter, I saw Jodie grow tense."