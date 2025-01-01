Jonathan Bailey declared People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive - report

Jonathan Bailey is to be announced as People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'.

The winner is due to be revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, but Page Six has shared the news early.

Bailey, who dazzled audiences with his dance moves as Fiyero in Wicked, is having a huge year on the silver screen.

The English actor recently starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth - the two pals and co-stars smooched on the red carpet - and later this year will be seen in highly anticipated sequel Wicked: For Good.

The gay star is also known for starring as Anthony, Lord Bridgerton, in popular Netflix romance series Bridgerton.

Bailey was on People's Reader's Choice list last year, when the mag allowed fans to vote for men in different categories, including 'Sexiest Fiyero'.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of People's special cover issue.

Past winners have included Patrick Dempsey, John Legend, Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Denzel Washington, David Beckham and Matthew McConaughey.

Bailey will succeed controversial awardee John Krasinski who was named as the magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive on the Late Show with Steven Colbert this time last year.

The husband of Emily Blunt, who dethroned the 2023 winner, Grey's Anatomy hunk Patrick Dempsey for the coveted title. told People he thought he was "being punked" when he was told he had won.