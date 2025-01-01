Ryan Reynolds cast with newcomer Mae Schenk in Netflix's Eloise film

Ryan Reynolds and Mae Schenk will star in Netflix's live action Eloise movie.

The Deadpool actor and newcomer are teaming up for the streaming giant's upcoming adaptation of author Kay Thompson and illustrator Hilary Knight's beloved children's book focused on a mischievous girl on the "tippy-top floor" of New York City's Plaza hotel.

Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation and Family Film at Netflix, said in a statement: "Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza.

"It’s an honour to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm — Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds — in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film.”

Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino will direct the film, having penned the script with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton.

Reynolds' role has been described as an "original villainous character", while Schenk will make her feature debut as the titular Eloise.

Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau, co-presidents of production at Maximum Effort, said: “When Amy introduced us to Mae Schenk, we knew instantly she was Eloise.

"She’s got the spark, the wit, and just the right amount of mischief. We’re so excited to introduce her to the world with our friends at MRC and Netflix.”

The movie is being billed as a "wholly original adventure" based on the "cherished" books, while a logline is yet to be revealed.

Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler, co-presidents at MRC Film, added: “We’ve been working with the Thompson Estate and Handmade Films for a long time to bring Eloise to fans everywhere, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Effort, Amy and Netflix to bring the cherished children’s property to audiences around the world.”

Principal photographer is set to get underway this month.

Netflix has just landed the rights to the project, which has been in development since 2020.

At the time, Woolverton - known for her work as a screenwriter on Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Maleficent, Alice In Wonderland and more - opened up about her "love" for the source material.

She said: “I couldn’t be more excited and honored to adapt Kay Thompson’s delightful book and character for the screen with MRC Film.

“I absolutely love Eloise for her mischievousness, her irreverence, her imagination and made-up words.

"Her playground, the Plaza Hotel, is an iconic symbol of all that’s wonderful about New York City.”