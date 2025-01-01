Krysten Ritter and Carrie-Anne Moss to star in horror thriller Claire

Krysten Ritter and Carrie-Anne Moss are to star in the horror thriller Claire.

The 43-year-old actress and The Matrix star 58, will lead director Tracy Kleeman's upcoming creature horror movie, Deadline reports.

Claire has been compared to The Babadook, The Relic and Hereditary, and will explore "the intersection of addiction and the supernatural in modern-day rural New Mexico".

In the film, Ritter portrays struggling single mother Claire, who battles addiction as a malevolent creature that feeds on despair begins to haunt her and her two sons.

As her battle for sobriety continues, Claire finds the line between her inner demons and real monsters begins to blur, leading to a desperate battle for survival.

Claire will also feature The Boys actor Cameron Crovetti and Mayans M.C.'s Sarah Bolger.

The flick – which was written by John Carlos Higgins - will be Kleeman's feature debut after first serving as The Conjuring director James Wan's assistant.

Claire is to be produced by Matthew R. Cooper and Anna Dragoo under the Objectively Good Media banner alongside Sterling Beaumon and Thomas Mahoney.

Cooper said in a statement: "As a staunch advocate for addiction and recovery stories, Claire brilliantly balances its creature feature/ horror elements with the frustrating realities of living with an active addict.

"I couldn’t be prouder of Tracy, Krysten, Sarah, John and the entire team for shepherding this project to fruition."

Meanwhile, Julie Kroll, Lior Haas, Lisa Wolofsky and Edoardo Bussi of Twenty-Nine Palms Entertainment will serve as executive producers for Claire.

Bussi said: "At Twenty-Nine Palms, our mission is to champion bold, visionary stories that transcend genre while maintaining commercial appeal.

"Claire is exactly that, an emotionally charged, terrifyingly original horror film that invites audiences everywhere to confront what haunts us most.

"We’re thrilled to bring this project to international distributors looking for a powerful and market-ready new title."

Ritter is best known for portraying the Marvel superhero Jessica Jones, having starred in the eponymous Netflix show from 2015 to 2019, as well as the spin-off series The Defenders in 2017.

It was recently confirmed Ritter would be reprising her role as Jessica Jones and reuniting with her Marvel co-star Charlie Cox, 42, for the second season of the Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again, which will release on March 4, 2026.

Reflecting on coming back as Jessica Jones for Daredevil: Born Again, Ritter said she was elated fans who saw the trailer for the show at NYCC 2025 were overcome with emotion to see her return.

Speaking with The Nerds of Color, the Dexter: Resurrection star said: "I mean, the reaction to Jessica coming on screen was massive and major.

"It was like the biggest moment of the trailer, and I don’t think I expected that, but it just goes to show the enthusiasm, and it was really infectious.

"As soon as people saw her boots come on, the room went f****** wild, and that was really, really, really fun."