Ariana Grande 'beyond devastated' to miss Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande is "beyond devastated" to miss the first stop on Wicked: For Good's global premiere tour due to a travel issue.

The music superstar, who plays Glinda in the two-part movie musical, was set to hit the red carpet with her co-star Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu for the movie's global premiere in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday night.

However, Grande took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night and revealed that she was "beyond devastated" to miss the premiere due to a last-minute travel issue.

"A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 11am tomorrow which means that I would not be making it in time for the Wicked: For Good São Paulo premiere," she wrote in her lengthy statement.

The Into You hitmaker went on to explain that her team and Universal officials "tried every single thing possible" to find her a new flight but there was "absolutely nothing available or possible to get us there in time".

"I am so heartbroken that I'm unable to be there with you all," she continued. "We sincerely tried everything we could, and I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love that I wish I could be showering you with and have the most beautiful celebration. And again, I am so, so very sorry."

São Paulo will mark the first stop on the Wicked: For Good global premiere tour. It will be followed by other red carpet events in Paris on 7 November, London on 10 November, Singapore on 13 November and New York on 17 November.

The film will be released in cinemas on 21 November.