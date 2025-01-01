Jonathan Bailey calls People's Sexist Man Alive title 'the honour of a lifetime'

Jonathan Bailey has called his new Sexist Man Alive title "the honour of a lifetime".

The Wicked actor revealed himself as the magazine's Sexist Man Alive for 2025 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

Posing in front of a screen showing his magazine cover, Bailey told Fallon it was "the honour of a lifetime" to receive the title, and that he was "still giggling" about becoming the latest in 40 years' worth of sexiest men.

Recalling how he learned of the honour, the British actor shared, "At the beginning of the year, I was doing Shakespeare's Richard II - for those of you who don't know, it's not a comedy... I was sort of hollowing myself out on stage every night. I was in the zone. So you go slightly mad, so the only thing madder than doing Richard II is being invited into this."

Bailey, who makes history as the first openly gay man to be bestowed the title, added, "And also in 2025, I'm sort of thrilled that People Magazine has invited someone in, to bestow this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man."

The Bridgerton star said that it wasn't hard to keep the news a secret, however, he let slip to his friends after a few drinks - only they didn't believe him.

When asked if he thinks people will treat him differently, the 37-year-old joked, "I f**king hope so!"

For the magazine photoshoot, Bailey posed on a British beach with his dog Benson, and even got into the water for one of the cover images.

Reflecting on his initial reaction, he told the publication, "It's a huge honour. Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd. It's been a secret, so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

Bailey's Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Bowen Yang, and director Jon M. Chu, filmed a video montage congratulating him on his new honour. In the video, they each wear a top bearing an image from his People photoshoot.

Bailey follows on from 2024's Sexist Man Alive, John Krasinski.