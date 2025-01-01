David Beckham officially knighted by King Charles

David Beckham received his knighthood from King Charles on Tuesday.

The football legend received the honour for his services to sport and charity during a formal ceremony at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

The investiture, conducted by the King, recognises individuals for their exceptional contributions to the nation and community.

Following the event, Beckham will now be known as Sir David Beckham, while his wife of 26 years, Victoria Beckham, will be referred to as Lady Beckham.

Speaking to PA News after the ceremony, the former England captain revealed that he and the King shared a light-hearted exchange.

"He was quite impressed with my suit," Beckham, 50, said. "He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look."

The sports icon was photographed wearing a custom-made morning suit, while fashion designer Victoria opted for a chic black dress paired with black heels.

"It was something that my wife made me," Beckham said of his suit. "I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that's what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it."

Beckham, who was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours in June, told the outlet that he has "always been a huge fan of the monarchy".

"I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive," he said.

The football star added that receiving the knighthood was "without a doubt my proudest moment" and described it as a "huge honour" to be recognised for both his sporting achievements and philanthropic work.