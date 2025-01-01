Pamela Anderson set to bring ‘extraordinary depth, humour and raw power’ to next movie role

Pamela Anderson is set to bring what producers call “extraordinary depth, humour and raw power” to her next big-screen role.

The former Baywatch actress, 58, won critical acclaim for her role as a washed-up dancer in recent movie The Last Showgirl, and is now set to star in crime-fuelled road trip romance Queen of the Falls, opposite Guy Pearce, also 58.

It is being lead produced by Oscar-winner Mollye Asher and Shruti Ganguly, who told Variety: “‘Queen of the Falls’ has united visionary partners across continents, including Pamela Anderson and Guy Pearce, who will bring extraordinary depth, humour and raw power to Jack and Billy, making these fierce, unforgettable characters linger long after the credits.”

The project is being written and directed by Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia, whose previous collaboration, Initials S.G., earned acclaim on the festival circuit.

Being co-produced by Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar’s El Deseo and Infinity Hill, the film has attracted a host of international backers, including Wrong Turn Productions, Argentine-based Frutacine and France’s Maneki Film.

Production is expected to begin in Niagara Falls in the first quarter of next year.

The story follows two lovers on the run – Pamela as a roadkill cleaner and Guy as a fugitive – who race toward Niagara Falls in what is described as a music-driven, high-voltage road romance exploring freedom, control and the cost of escape.

Pamela, who was Golden Globe and SAG-nominated for her part in The Last Showgirl, spoke about her enthusiasm for the project and its creative ambition.

She told Variety: “Rania, Daniel, and I have been discussing ‘Queen of the Falls’ for some time now. I love their films – especially ‘Initials S.G.’ – convincing me the music part is a natural extension for them to play in.

“Music has always intrigued me and though this film is clearly not a typical musical, the musical elements are inspiring and unexpected.”

She also praised her co-star Guy, known for movies including The Brutalist and Mildred Pierce, describing their collaboration as both demanding and exhilarating.

Pamela added: “Guy is someone I can’t wait to work with. He is a brilliant actor and has taken this on with full force. We are in this together.

“It’s been a long road, and will be a delicate continuous journey with dedicated preparation to blend the musical aspects in amongst this wild and challenging love-on-the-run style, raw and whimsical story.”

Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia were quoted by Variety saying: “At its heart, ‘Queen of the Falls’ is a story of one woman’s survival disguised as a romance.

“Laced with betrayal, vengeance, murder and music, it is a tale that will take us on a journey that is equal parts love story, fever dream and tragedy; one that is haunted by pop music, cheap Americana and the ghost of romance itself.”

They added the film aims to be “an explosion of love and fear, of whimsy and wonder and of violence and death,” expressing excitement about Anderson and Pearce bringing “this wild, love-on-the-run odyssey to life”.