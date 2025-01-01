Sir Anthony Hopkins set to star in true story of a man who lived digital existence in World of Warcraft

Sir Anthony Hopkins is set to star in the true story of a man whose digital existence in World of Warcraft revealed a hidden life of connection and creativity.

The Oscar-winner, 87, will join a cast including Charlie Plummer, Stephen Graham, Toni Collette, Isabela Merced and Maisy Stella in Ibelin, director Morten Tyldum’s new drama.

The film, directed by Oscar nominee Mortem – best known for The Imitation Game – is based on the real-life story of Mats Steen, a Norwegian man with a degenerative muscular disease who lived much of his social and emotional life through the online game.

Its title comes from Mats’ virtual alter ego in World of Warcraft.

Written by BAFTA nominee Ilaria Bernardini and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Hossein Amini, Ibelin draws from Mats’ blog Musings of Life.

The film explores both the World of Warcraft community that came to admire Steen and his loving but chaotic family, who discovered the depth of his virtual world only after his death.

Vendôme Pictures and Pathé are reuniting to produce the film, following their previous collaboration on the Oscar-winning CODA.

Vendôme’s Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi will produce alongside Jérôme Seydoux at Pathé and Tyldum and Guri Neby for Neby-Tyldum AS.

Vendôme and Pathé are financing the production, with Black Bear handling international sales and CAA Media Finance representing domestic rights ahead of the American Film Market in Los Angeles.

Principal photography is set to begin in Europe in 2026.

Charlie Plummer, who recently appeared in Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk, brings experience from films such as All the Money in the World and Lean on Pete.

Stephen Graham, who recently won three Emmys for creating and starring in the Netflix hit Adolescence, has also featured in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, The Irishman and Rocketman.

Toni Collette, currently starring in Netflix’s Wayward, is known for Hereditary, Knives Out and her Oscar-nominated role in The Sixth Sense.

And Isabela Merced, who stars in The Last of Us and plays Hawkgirl in Superman, joins Maisy Stella, who recently led My Old A** and will star in Maude Apatow’s upcoming feature Poetic License.

Sir Anthony, a two-time Oscar winner for The Silence of the Lambs and dementia drama The Father, brings his trademark intensity to the ensemble after his acclaimed performances in Remains of the Day, Howard’s End and The Two Popes have cemented his status as one of cinema’s most respected icons.