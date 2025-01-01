Tom Brady reveals he cloned his dog

Tom Brady has revealed that his dog, Junie, is a clone of his late pet, Lua, who passed away two years ago.

The pit bull mix was shared by the retired NFL star and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their children. The new dog was cloned using a blood sample collected before Lua's death.

The TV pundit made the revelation in an announcement with Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotech company that claims they are "developing the science that will save us, our planet, and the species that inhabit it".

"I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family," Brady shared.

"A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed."

Brady said the process "gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog" and said that he is "excited how Colossal and Viagen's tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets, while helping to save endangered species".

Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, is also an investor in Colossal.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The exes agreed to joint custody of their two children.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Bündchen said she and the retired NFL star realised they "wanted different things".