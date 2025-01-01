Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott settle divorce

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have finalised their divorce more than two years after separating.

The exes reached an agreement settling all issues, including custody of their five children who range in age from 18 to eight - Us Weekly has confirmed.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reportedly filed court documents on Monday revealing that she and McDermott had come to an agreement about support and the division of their assets.

Spelling has not yet filed the deal in court, the outlet noted.

The former couple, who wed in May 2006, first sparked rumours that there was trouble in their marriage when Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring in March 2021.

That same year, Spelling admitted that she and McDermott slept in separate rooms.

However, they quashed the gossip by putting on a united front during a family outing that October.

Nearly two years later, McDermott announced that he and Spelling were getting a divorce after 17 years of marriage.

"It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in June 2023.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he added.

McDermott later admitted that he had shared the announcement while under the influence, and has since sought treatment for alcohol and pill addiction.

Spelling officially filed to divorce the former Chopped Canada host in March 2024.