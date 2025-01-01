Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton welcome third baby - report

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton have reportedly welcomed their third baby.

The actor's Succession co-star Sarah Snook revealed that he and his wife had added the new arrival to their brood in an interview with Access Hollywood.

"Oh, and I met the little baby. So cute," Snook revealed. "They're very happy and so cute."

The couple, who wed in June 2013, are already the parents to a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

In 2024, the actor publicly told his partner during an Emmys acceptance speech that he wanted more kids.

"You said maybe if I win," he quipped.

Charton debuted her baby bump at the Waiting for Godot premiere in late September.

She told her Instagram followers at the time that she was nine months into her pregnancy, joking that she'd "made a deal with this baby" to let her make it to the Broadway show before going into labour.

Charton and Culkin have been together since meeting at a bar in New York City in 2012.

The A Real Pain star initially wasn't sure he wanted kids, telling iNews in 2018 that parenthood seemed "like a lot to take on".

Culkin has since claimed that his wife has promised, "I will give you four when you win an Oscar."