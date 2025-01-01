Kathy Griffin celebrates 65 and reveals she's 'still looking for a man'

Kathy Griffin has celebrated her 65th birthday by appearing on TV in a bikini.

The comedian appeared on Sherri Shepherd's talk show wearing a bright red bikini and a pair of gold pumps.

After doing a spin for the crowd, she covered up in a teal-colored robe and sat down for her interview, during which she revealed that she was "still looking for a man" and trying her luck on several dating apps.

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star finalised her divorce from her second husband, Randy Bick, in January 2025 after nearly four years of marriage.

Griffin revealed she's on four different dating apps, including the exclusive Raya, where she matched with singer John Mayer.

"And so I got his number and I texted him and I said, 'Hey John, it's your old pal Kathy Griffin' - he can't stand me, of course - and I said, 'We were matched on Raya and if you know what's good for you, I put out on the first date.'"

Mayer reportedly left her on read.

Griffin's 65th birthday comes months after she confirmed she had a third facelift. Fans had been questioning her "very taut" look before she confessed to the procedure.

"This is my third, yes," she said on her Talk Your Head Off podcast in August.

"I know that's so vain!" she continued. "I'm so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes, which is what I want."