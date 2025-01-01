Dick Van Dyke's wife Arlene Silver keeps him 'so vibrant' at 99

Dick Van Dyke's latest director has credited the actor's wife for his vibrancy at almost 100.

Steve Boettcher, who helms the upcoming documentary Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, has opined that the Mary Poppins star's wife, Arlene Silver, is the "key force" keeping him "so vibrant" at 99.

"I think they just want to play," Boettcher told People magazine. "And I think that's reflected in the relationship.

"And honestly, I think she's been a key force in keeping him so vibrant and alive today. I really feel that the love affair is amazing."

Van Dyke is set to turn 100 on 13 December. He and Silver met at the SAG Awards in 2006. They tied the knot in 2012, a few years after the death of the actor's longtime partner, Michelle Triola, in 2009.

In preparation for the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star's milestone birthday, Boettcher began interviewing the comedian and those closest to him 30 years ago for the upcoming documentary.

"This is an 80-year career in the making, and I think it's easy to look at a few shows and say, 'Wow, those are great,'" he explained.

"But collectively, what does that all mean? Why is he so extraordinary today? Why do we love him so much?"

"There's some really touching, sweet, fun moments in it," he added. "And I think we also laugh again with him. We kind of hum along to the songs he sings. I think it's all those things. It's really a celebration."