Robert Pattinson enjoyed blistering heat on Dune 3 set

Robert Pattinson enjoyed the blistering desert heat on the set of Dune: Part Three because it forced him to relax.

The Hollywood actor, 39, has joined the cast for the third installment of the sci-fi franchise and he's confessed the hot conditions helped his performance because he was better able to take instructions from director Denis Villeneuve.

Pattinson told IndieWire: "When I was doing Dune it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything.

"And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis: 'Whatever you want!' ...

"I actually found it relaxing. Now I’m taking that into other roles."

Dune star Zendaya previously opened up about the challenging conditions on the set of Dune: Part Two when they were filming in Jordan, revealing she suffered from heat stroke after failing to drink enough water.

The actress told W Magazine: "It was very hot, and I remember thinking: ‘Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,’ because we had to hike to the locations.

"If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes. I was like, Damn, I don’t want to drink too much water. I had such a fear of peeing myself or s******* myself, honestly, in the suit on set."

She added: "One day, I didn’t drink enough and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying: ‘I feel terrible.’

"She was like: ‘Did you drink water today?’ I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can’t do that. So, lesson learned."

Austin Butler - who appeared in the second second film - also spoke about the challenging conditions filming in the heat - admitting he found his costume to be a struggle in the soaring temperatures.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "It was 110 degrees and so hot. I had the bald cap on, and it was between two soundstages that were just these gray boxes of 200-foot walls and sand. It became like a microwave.

"There were people passing out from heatstroke. And that was just my first week."

Dune: Part Three is due for release in December 2026.