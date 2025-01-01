Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in talks for 4th The Mummy movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are in talks to reunite for a fourth The Mummy movie.

Fraser led the cast of the three Mummy films, which hit cinemas in 1999, 2001, and 2008, and Weisz appeared in the first two, but the pair could soon join forces for another Universal Pictures movie.

Multiple sources have told Deadline that Fraser and Weisz are in discussions about a potential Mummy return, but plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

According to the publication, Radio Silence - the filmmaking team made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett - will direct the forthcoming film, from a script by David Coggeshall.

Sean Daniel, who produced all three original movies - The Mummy, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor - is expected to return for the new project, too.

Project X's James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein are also on board to produce The Mummy 4.

It will see Radio Silence and Project X team up once again, after doing so on the Scream franchise.

The pair also joined forces for horror film Ready or Not: Here I Come.

In 2023, Fraser told how he was nearly killed on The Mummy set when a stunt went wrong.

When asked if he came close to death in the 1999 film, he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show: "Nearly. Well, I was choked out accidentally.

"I was standing on my toes like this, with the rope (around my neck), and you only got so far.

"And (the director) Stephen (Sommers) ran over and he said, ‘Hey, it doesn’t really look like you’re choking - can you sell it?’

“And I was like, ‘All right, fine.’ So I thought, ‘One more take, man.’

“And the camera swooped around and I went up on the toes, and the guy holding the rope above me, he pulled it up a little higher and I was

stuck on my toes – I had nowhere to go but down.

“And so he was pulling up and I was going down.

“And then the next thing I knew my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways, there was gravel in my teeth and everyone was really quiet."

Reps for Universal Pictures have declined to comment on new Mummy movie speculation.