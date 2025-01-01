Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in talks to star in fourth Mummy movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are in talks to reunite for a fourth movie in The Mummy franchise.

The actors are reportedly in talks to reunite on-screen more than 20 years after they starred alongside each other in 1999's The Mummy and 2001's The Mummy Returns.

The fourth Mummy movie will be directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously revived the Scream horror franchise with two films in 2022 and 2023.

In the original film series, Fraser played American adventurer and treasure hunter Rick O'Connell, while Weisz played Cairo-based English librarian and aspiring Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan.

Together with Evelyn's brother Jonathan, played by John Hannah, they visit an ancient Egyptian city and accidentally awaken a mummy named Imhotep. In the sequel, Rick and Evelyn are married and have a son, and once again face off with the resurrected Imhotep.

The success of the first two films prompted a 2002 spin-off, The Scorpion King, starring Dwayne Johnson in his acting debut, a theme park ride and a third outing, 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, for which Fraser and Hannah returned without Weisz.

Universal officials most recently tried to revive the series with 2017's The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, but it was critically panned and a commercial misfire. This led Universal executives to scrap their plans for the Dark Universe, a shared film universe of monster movies.

During the press tour for The Whale in 2022, Fraser told Variety that he'd be open to revisiting the Mummy franchise if the story was good enough.

"I don't know how it would work," he said at the time. "But I'd be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the new film would be a sequel that disregards the events of the third movie.