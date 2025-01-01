Millie Bobby Brown opens up about motherhood

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken candidly about becoming a mother.

The Stranger Things star and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced in August that they had adopted a baby girl.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Millie revealed that she and Jake have already learned "so much" since becoming parents.

"It's been a beautiful, amazing journey - she's taught us so much already," the 21-year-old said. "Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy."

When asked how they approach parenting, Millie explained that she and Jake, 23, take on everything equally.

"We are 50-50 on everything," she shared. "That's why I'm so grateful to have partnered with him in this life - he is just the most amazing dad."

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie declined to describe her daughter's personality when asked by the reporter.

"I'm not going to," she said. "For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself."

The Electric State actress explained that it is "not her place" to speak publicly about her child.

"It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly," she said. "If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that's something we'd support. But right now, as she's so little..."

Millie added that as a parent, it is her "job to protect" her daughter and has no plans to reveal her name until "she's ready to decide for herself".

Millie and Jake tied the knot in May 2024 after dating for about three years.