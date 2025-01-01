Matt Bomer on Jonathan Bailey's Sexiest Man Alive title: 'I'm glad the world has finally woken up'

Matt Bomer is glad that "the world has finally woken up" to the fact that his co-star Jonathan Bailey is the Sexiest Man Alive.

The Bridgerton and Wicked actor was unveiled as People magazine's pick for Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 on Thursday, making him the first openly gay actor to be given the title.

Following the announcement, Bailey's Fellow Travelers co-star Bomer told The Hollywood Reporter that the honour was "long overdue".

"I'm glad the world has finally woken up to what we've all known for years, and I could not be more proud and happy for Johnny," he gushed. "I love him dearly, and he is more than deserving of this title. It's long overdue."

The White Collar actor, who is also openly gay, added that he was "grateful" that members of the LGBTQ+ community are finally being recognised in the Sexist Man Alive race, which has been running for 40 years.

"Part of me feels like I can't believe it's taken until 2025, but I'm just grateful that we're here today," he told the outlet. "I think you have to put that aside and then say, hey, progress is progress, and this is phenomenal."

Bomer continued, "And I'm glad that Johnny was the guy. He's the perfect person to hold the mantle."

Bailey now joins a list of previous Sexiest Man Alive winners, including John Krasinski, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Dempsey, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham, Channing Tatum and Idris Elba.

Addressing the recognition earlier this week, Bailey told the magazine, "I mean, it's a huge honour. Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd. I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out."