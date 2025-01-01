Meghan, Duchess of Sussex returns to acting with new movie role - report

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly making a return to acting, eight years after calling it quits on Hollywood.

She has joined the cast of Close Personal Friends, which stars Jack Quaid, Lily Collins and Brie Larsen, according to The Sun newspaper.

The Duchess will reportedly play herself in the film, which follows the story of two couples, one of which is famous and the other not.

She has seen on set in Pasadena, Los Angeles, at the Amazon MGM Studios.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a source from the Amazon MGM Studios production team told the outlet, adding that the mother of two "has been swamped with offers but this one felt right".

In 2017, amid her engagement to Prince Harry, the Duchess addressed her decision to step back from her work in Hollywood, which included roles in Remember Me and Horrible Bosses, among others, to focus on royal life.

"It's a new chapter, right?" she said of leaving her role on the hit TV legal drama Suits, while looking ahead to a new life.

"I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with Harry as a team."

The Duchess played the part of Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons, starting in 2011. Her final episode aired as part of the seventh season finale, which aired in April 2018.

Prince Harry has said he'd never heard of her, nor watched Suits, before they met.