Kelsey Grammer opens up about life with a newborn

Kelsey Grammer is loving life as a new dad of eight.

The actor told People magazine it's been "awesome and fantastic" having new baby Christopher - his fourth child with wife Kayte Walsh - at home.

"The family's ecstatic," Grammer gushed. "We're all really having a great time. It's really lovely."

The Frasier alum announced his newest son's arrival in late October.

Christopher joins Grammer and Walsh's three other kids, as well as Grammer's three daughters and son from previous relationships.

Reflecting on this past year, Grammer shared, "We are closer than we've ever been as a family, and I'm proud of that."

Grammer is set to star in the upcoming film The Christmas Ring, with Benjamin Hollingsworth - prompting him to talk about Christmas family traditions.

"The family doesn't like turkey quite so much, but I try to do prime rib and a turkey and a chicken, and we do Yorkshire puddings and mint sauce and all kinds of stuff," he said.

"We love trimming the tree. We go early on the tree, at least three weeks before Christmas, right after Thanksgiving."

Grammer admitted that lately, "We usually have someone who works for us go out and get the tree."

"There's a thing in California I call celebrity pricing," he explained.

"I'll find an eight- or nine-foot tree I like, and a guy will say, 'Mr Grammer, for you that's going to be $1700 (£1300)." For my friend, they'll say, 'About $600 (£460).' So, I stopped going."