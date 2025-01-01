Isla Fisher gives Wedding Crashers 2 update amid 'schedule' issues

Isla Fisher thinks Owen Wilson's schedule is holding up plans for Wedding Crashers 2.

The 49-year-old actress - who starred in the 2005 R-rated comedy alongside the likes of Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams and Christopher Walken - has given an updated on development for the long awaited sequel, admitting she has been ready to return as Gloria Cleary.

She told Watch What Happens Live!: "I have a feeling that we’re waiting on Owen [Wilson]’s schedule.

"But I think [director] Dave Dobkin’s interested, and Vince. All the ingredients are there.”

The Now You See Me: Now You Don't star opened up on how close plans have got over the years, as the Australian actress had the paperwork ready for filming.

She said: "I actually got a visa to film in the States for it. But that was years ago.”

Back in 2021, Wilson insisted there was "a script" for the follow-up, and production would likely get started once everyone knew they had a "great" idea ready to be filmed.

He told Collider: “Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin - who directed the first one - has been working on it, and we’ve been talking about it.

"It’s been nice talking to Vince, and it’s one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people.

"If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I’m sure we’ll do it.”

The following year, Wilson said the filmmaker was still "exploring ideas" for the movie, noting they need the project to "live up to the first one".

A decade ago, Dobkin admitted he and Wilson "did come up with a great take", but he insisted the original came out at a time when "people weren't doing a lot of sequels".

Last year, Fisher admitted she'd love to see Wilson and Vaughn back as John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey.

She told E! News: "There have been conversations where we were pretty close. "Vince and Owen have such an incredible chemistry and you just feel it from the screen.

"It's palpable and it's its own hilarious beast, so I want to see them on camera again doing what they do best."

Meanwhile, she would be delighted to reprise her own role as obsessive girlfriend Gloria, particularly given the joy she had playing her in the first place.

She added: "She's such a fun character. It's also so rare, as a woman, to be in a comedy where you get to make jokes and not just be the straight man."