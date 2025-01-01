Jennifer Lawrence reveals she's been 'punished' by male co-stars for not wanting to sleep with them

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she has been "punished" by some of her male co-stars in the past for not wanting to sleep with them.

The Oscar-winning actress dropped the bombshell claim while explaining why she didn't use an intimacy coordinator for her nude scenes with Robert Pattinson on the set of their new movie Die My Love.

On the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, Lawrence divulged that she felt safe with Pattinson because he's "not pervy" and is in a long-term relationship with Suki Waterhouse.

"We did not have (an intimacy coordinator), or maybe we did but we didn't really... I felt really safe with him. He is not pervy and very in love with Suki," she said. "We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There wasn't any like weird, 'Does he think I like him?' If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator."

The Hunger Games star then revealed that she has had instances in the past where her male co-stars get "offended" if she's not attracted to them.

"A lot of male actors get offended if you don't want to f**k them, and then the punishment starts. But he was not like that," she shared.

Hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers expressed shock at her comments, and Rogers quipped, "Just a little cute social punishment."

In an exaggerated voice, Lawrence brushed her remarks off by joking, "I've just heard of this, I've never experienced it..."

The conversation then moved on before she shared any further details.

Productions typically hire intimacy coordinators to help choreograph sex scenes and protect actors' boundaries when it comes to nudity and sexual content.

Lawrence has two children with her husband Cooke Maroney, while Pattinson shares a daughter with actress/singer Waterhouse.

Their new movie, Die My Love, will be released in cinemas on Friday.