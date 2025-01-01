Kim Kardashian claims someone from prison 'put hit out' on her life

Kim Kardashian has claimed "someone from prison" recently put a "hit out" on her life.

During the episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, the reality TV star is seen preparing for the bar exam, which was set to take place in around three months' time.

"I am not ready yet," she admitted. "I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed."

Kim then went on to reveal that an unnamed person had informed her that she was being targeted by a criminal.

"Someone from prison is like, 'This person put out a hit out on your life,'" the 45-year-old continued.

Kim, who has been campaigning for prison reform in the U.S., didn't offer any further details, such as whether it was an inmate who had put the "hit out" or if it was someone else.

Representatives for the SKIMS co-founder have not yet commented further.

In a previous teaser, Kim indicated that someone "extremely close" to her was attempting to put her in harm's way.

Footage of the media mogul stepping out of a vehicle played on screen before cutting to a clip of her appearing concerned while she stands on the set of the TV series, All's Fair.

Producers then played footage of a police car pulling up to a home as Kim commented, "I am terrified out of my mind."

Yet, in a shot from a later confessional, the mother-of-four declared, "I'm happy it's over."