Amanda Bynes taking weight-loss drug to feel 'skinny and cute'

Amanda Bynes has admitted she has been taking a weight-loss drug so she can feel "skinny and cute".

In June, the What a Girl Wants actress revealed she had started a course of the GLP-1 medication Ozempic and that her starting weight was 173 pounds (79 kilograms).

Returning to TikTok on Wednesday, Amanda posted a video in which she explained that she has lost around 20 pounds (nine kilograms) on her journey to date.

"I've lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that, to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 50 more pounds," she began. "I'm 163 (pounds) now. I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill - I shot up to 180 from 173. So, I was able to lose twenty pounds from 180, and now, I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection."

If Amanda sheds 50 more pounds (22 kilograms) as she suggested, her goal weight is 113 pounds (52 kilograms).

"It's really working for me," the 39-year-old continued. "And I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute. So, I will keep taking Ozempic, and I just wanted to post about it, because I know that I hadn't made a post about my progress on Ozempic since I posted about it months ago."

After avoiding the public eye for several years, Amanda started posting regular updates for fans via TikTok in late 2023.

Over the past decade, the former Nickelodeon star has been open about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse problems.

In 2014, Amanda revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and a short time later, her parents were granted a conservatorship over her affairs.

The agreement was officially terminated in March 2022, after doctors reported an improvement in her wellbeing.

Most recently, the Easy A actress has pursued a career as a manicurist and collaborated with designer Austin Babbitt on a fashion collection.