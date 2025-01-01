All's Fair director Anthony Hemingway defends Kim Kardashian's legal drama

All's Fair director Anthony Hemingway has spoken out in defence of Kim Kardashian's new legal drama following its poor reception.

Hemingway, who directed four episodes of Ryan Murphy's star-studded series featuring Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts, has addressed the criticism after the show received overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Hemingway said, "You're not going to please everybody."

"You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it," he continued. "It's just about: Can you connect to it or relate to it, and see yourself? It may be out of your league, it may not be anything you can connect to, and I think that goes for anything that gets presented on screen."

The director acknowledged that "not everything is for everybody", but said he personally enjoyed the series.

"It may not be for you, and that's OK, but I personally enjoy the show," he explained. "I had a lot of fun relating to it in my own way. Not everything is for everybody, and you can't also expect one person to define something and for that be the totality of what it is - I don't agree with that."

Hemingway, who also served as an executive producer alongside Murphy, Kardashian and Kris Jenner, went on to recall how the 2002 drama The Wire was initially unpopular before eventually finding its audience.

"I also think sometimes things may take time," he said. "I did The Wire. No one liked the show when it was out. They hated it. They didn't watch it. Two people watched it every week. But it got to a point where it found a moment."

He clarified that he was not "comparing" the two series, but said The Wire serves as "an example of how people can react to something in one moment, and it becomes something totally different in another time."

Despite its A-list cast, All's Fair has been branded the "worst TV show of the year" and currently holds just 6% on Rotten Tomatoes.