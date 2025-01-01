Timothée Chalamet wants to be a dad one day

Timothée Chalamet hopes to experience fatherhood in the future.

The 29-year-old Dune actor has opened up about his desire to have children one day.

During a cover interview with U.S. Vogue, Chalamet recalled a moment when he watched a celebrity brag about not having kids and realised he had a different point of view.

Chalamet said the unnamed star had boasted about "not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff".

The Call Me by Your Name actor remembered how he and a friend reacted in disbelief, saying, "Like, holy s**t. Oh my God. Bleak."

According to the publication, Chalamet added that while he recognises some people are unable to have children, or are never in a position to, he believes procreation is the reason we're here.

When asked whether he plans to have children himself, the actor simply replied, "That could be on the radar."

The Wonka star is currently dating 28-year-old reality TV personality and beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who has two children from her prior relationship with Travis Scott.

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked in April 2023 and made their public debut together that September.

The Oscar-nominated actor refused to talk about their relationship with the publication, stating, "And I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say."

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet - who declared he was "in pursuit of greatness" during his much-discussed 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech - insisted that he has never struggled with confidence.

He explained that he has never experienced what he calls a "fever pitch of self terror" that he's observed in other actors.

"That's never been who I am," he stated. "My superpower is my fearlessness. That's the feedback I've gotten since I was a kid."

Chalamet is currently promoting his upcoming sports drama film, Marty Supreme, which will be released in cinemas on 26 December.