Maya Hawke 'cried from beginning to end' during final day on Stranger Things

Maya Hawke "cried all day long" during her final time on the set of Stranger Things.

The actress, who has played Robin Buckley in the sci-fi show since season three, returns for the fifth and final season alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and Winona Ryder, among others.

Hawke admitted on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast that she was so emotional on her last day on set in December 2024 that she could not stop crying.

"It was so emotional. I cried all day long from beginning to end in these kind of crashing waves," she said, her voice wavering with emotion. "I love everybody on that show so much, and it's shaped me so much, and we've been on such a long, complicated journey together."

She added, "I don't know if I'll have another experience like it."

Hawke, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, shared that creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote scenes that "have some connective tissue for the characters and for us" and saved them for the last day of filming, making it even more poignant.

The 27-year-old noted that she learned an important acting lesson about how to harness her emotions that day.

"On this last day of shooting, we got to film these scenes that had this beautiful connective tissue," Hawke told her Inside Out 2 co-star. "I actually think I learned something about acting that day and being present in your own emotion as a person and the emotion of the character and allowing those two wires to connect. My life has been changed as an actor; the way I act has changed since that series wrap day."

The fifth season is being split into three drops. The first four episodes will premiere on Netflix on 26 November, followed by three more on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year's Eve.