Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost starred in Broadway smash Oh, Mary!

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she wanted to star in the award-winning Broadway play Oh, Mary!

The Hunger Games actress, who has never starred in a stage production, has revealed that she was in talks to play the title role in the acclaimed comedy, but she found it impossible to make the schedule work while raising two young children.

"The only time I wanted to do theatre was when I wanted to do Oh, Mary!" she shared on the Las Culturistas podcast. "The schedule just wouldn't (work out). They were like, 'Okay, well, it's eight shows a week and like six weeks of rehearsal.' And I was like, 'Okay, do you guys have daycare there?' It just wouldn't have worked."

Lawrence, who is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, has a three-year-old son named Cy, and gave birth to her second child in March this year.

She explained to hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that while she doesn't think she would "be good" at theatre, she had the urge to do Oh, Mary! because of its sense of humour.

"Maybe because like the whole thing is a joke that she's like in on. And so I felt like I could be like big and in on the joke," she added.

The play is a spoof of the lives of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd in the days leading up to his assassination.

The show opened on Broadway in July 2024, earning critical acclaim and landing five Tony Award nominations.

Playwright Cole Escola, who is the first non-binary person to win Best Actor in a Play, originated the role of Mary and has since been replaced by Betty Gilpin, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and Jinkx Monsoon.

Although her stage role didn't work out, Lawrence and Escola are now working together on a Miss Piggy movie. Escola is writing the screenplay, while Lawrence is producing with Emma Stone and planning to make an appearance alongside the iconic Muppet.