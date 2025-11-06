Warner Bros officially reviving its beloved Gremlins franchise

Warner Bros is officially reviving its beloved Gremlins franchise.

The long-awaited threequel will mark the first new live-action entry in the series in nearly four decades, with the studio announcing on Thursday (06.11.25) Gremlins 3 will hit cinemas on 19 November 2027.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president David Zaslav revealed the news during the company’s investor call, confirming Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer, while Chris Columbus, the filmmaker behind Harry Potter and the writer of the original Gremlins, will direct and produce the new installment.

David said the project, which has been added to Warner Bros’ upcoming release schedule, will also feature Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein as co-writers.

Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures.

No plot details or casting information have been released.

The original Gremlins, released in 1984 and directed by Joe Dante, followed teenager Billy Peltzer after he receives a strange creature called a Mogwai as a pet.

When the creature’s three strict rules are broken – no bright light, no water, and no feeding after midnight – chaos unfolds in his small town during Christmas.

The film earned more than $212 million worldwide and led to the creation of the PG-13 rating in the United States.

Its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, grossed $41 million and later became a cult favourite.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of development and production Jesse Ehrman said about the upcoming third installment in the franchise: “Few titles are as beloved and iconic as Gremlins, and we’re beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation.

“It’s a privilege to be working alongside Steven (Spielberg), Chris (Columbus), and the entire creative team, and we look forward to audiences experiencing the next installment of the magic, mayhem, and heart of Gremlins on the big screen in 2027.”

The announcement came as David Zaslav highlighted Warner Bros’ strong theatrical performance in 2025.

He said: “We’re leading the 2025 box office domestically. We’re leading it internationally, and we’re leading it globally.

“Not only are we in first place, but we’re the only film studio to have crossed $4 billion in 2025 box office revenue thus far, and we’ve done it with a significant amount of original stories.”