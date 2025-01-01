Red Rocket’s Simon Rex lands new film role

Simon Rex is set to star alongside Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Grace Palmer in God Bless You, Mr Kopu, the debut feature film from Tongan–New Zealand director Alex Liu.

The actor had a career resurgence thanks to his role in Red Rocket, and is now set to star in the new film written by Alex, which will begin principal photography next week in Auckland, New Zealand.

Variety reported the project will be introduced to buyers at the American Film Market (AFM), with Radiant Films International handling worldwide sales.

AC Independent will represent North American rights, while Umbrella Entertainment will oversee distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

God Bless You, Mr Kopu is described as a dark comedic thriller centred on Mafu, played by Dimitrius, a struggling Tongan immigrant who becomes the protégé of charismatic American salesman Marco Cass, portrayed by Simon.

What begins as a dream job soon descends into a nightmare as Mafu starts to question his mentor’s manipulative methods.

Alex, whose short film The Red Room premiered at SXSW Sydney, said his goal as a filmmaker has always been “to expose audiences to Tongan stories in ways we haven’t seen before.”

He was quoted by Variety saying: “God Bless You, Mr Kopu is a twisted ride with a Tongan protagonist that wears its genre influence on its sleeve.”

Simon was also quoted by the outlet adding: “Alex is a talented filmmaker, I love the script, and I can’t wait for global audiences to experience his genius. It’s gonna be crispy.”

The film is produced by Roxi Bull for Velvet Moss and Tania Chambers of Feisty Dame Productions.

Executive producers include Velvet Moss’ Emma Slade and Timpson Films’ Ant Timpson, along with Simon, who will produce through his newly launched Crispy Productions banner.

Additional executive producers are Toby Nalbandian and Gregory Schmidt for Truant Pictures, as well as Mimi Steinbauer and A.C. Neel for Radiant Films International.

They are joined by Ari Harrison and Jasmin McSweeney from Umbrella Entertainment, alongside Grady Habib and Beatriz Martins from Sandbox.

The feature marks one of the first major Tongan-led international co-productions, combining creative talent from New Zealand, Australia and the United States.