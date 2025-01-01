Kris Jenner to celebrate 70 with 007-themed bash - report

Kris Jenner will celebrate her 70th birthday with a lavish James Bond-themed party in Los Angeles this weekend.

Page Six reports that the A-list bash for the famed family matriarch is being hosted by her six children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie.

The family has been on a run of celebrations recently, with model Kendall marking her 30th birthday with an extravagant beach bash last week. Kris was among the guests alongside famous pals including Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye.

Family members posed barefoot in front of a massive silver balloon display that spelled out "Happy Birthday Kendall" at the surfside party.

Ten years ago, Kris celebrated turning 60 with a 1920s-inspired Great Gatsby-themed party that reports at the time said cost $2 million (£1.5 million).

The momager, who turned 70 on Wednesday, got fans talking when she sported a noticeable glow at Lauren Sánchez's star-studded bachelorette party in May, after months of sharing photos of her refreshed appearance on social media.

Later that month, People magazine confirmed that Kris had undergone cosmetic enhancements courtesy of Dr Steven Levine in New York City.

Kris broke her silence about her facelift in her Vogue Arabia cover interview in August.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she told the outlet.

"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."