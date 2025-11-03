Andrew Mountbatten Windsor summoned by US Congress over Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been summoned by the US Congress over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrat politicians requested the former prince submit to questioning by members of the House Committee on Oversight over his links with the convicted sex offender.

"Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors," Congressman Robert Garcia said in a statement published on Thursday.

"Oversight Democrats will not stop fighting for accountability and transparency for survivors of Epstein and his gang of co-conspirators."

The statement also declared the committee would investigate "allegations of abuse by Mountbatten Windsor, and will seek information on Epstein's operations, network, and associates based on the men's longstanding and well-documented friendship"

As Mountbatten Windsor is not a US citizen, the US Congress does not have the power to subpoena him for questioning. He has until 20 November to respond to the request.

On Wednesday, the former royal was officially stripped of his HRH style, prince title, and dukedom by his brother, King Charles III, who issued letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm.

An entry published in the the UK's official public record, the Gazette, read: "The king has been pleased by letters patent under the great seal of the realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'royal highness' and the titular dignity of 'prince'."

A further entry confirmed Mountbatten Windsor would also be removed from the roll of peerage as the Duke of York.

"The king has been pleased by warrant under his royal sign manual dated 30 October 2025 to direct his secretary of state to cause the Duke of York to be removed from the roll of the peerage with immediate effect."