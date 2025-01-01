Timothée Chalamet's Vogue cover panned by celebrities, fans

Timothée Chalamet's Vogue Magazine cover has been panned by celebrities and fans.

The space-themed photo attracted a slew of online digs, including a snarky comment from Timothée's former co-star, Chloë Sevigny.

The cover featured a photograph of Timothée shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, 76, and superimposed over the top of an image of an "emission nebula" in space that had been captured by the Hubble telescope.

However, when entrepreneur and pop-culture commenter Blakely Thornton posted a video shading the imagery, accompanied by the caption "@annieleibovitz has moved on from lighting black women horribly to... this...", hundreds of commenters rushed to share their disgust.

"Canva and ChatGPT had their moment here," wrote one fan, implying the cover had been created using artificial intelligence.

"Cool. That means anyone, like me, can create a Vogue cover," another posted, while a third wrote, "this looks like it was mocked up on microsoft word in 2012".

Chloë, 50, who co-starred opposite Timothée in the 2022 horror film Bones and All, simply wrote, "Lmao" - shorthand for "laughing my a*s* off".

Another likened the cover artwork to the "glamour photography" handiwork shown off by a character from the 2004 comedy Napoleon Dynamite, writing, "This is giving Deb's photography from Napoleon Dynamite".

After the image was shared on X, one commenter declared it to be "the worst fashion magazine cover I've seen in recent years".

In the interview, Timothée declined to talk about his relationship with reality TV star Kylie Jenner, 28.

"I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say," he told the publication, while admitting that fatherhood "could be on the radar".