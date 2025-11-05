Miles Teller grateful to make rom-com return in Eternity

Miles Teller was delighted to return to rom-coms in Eternity.

The 38-year-old actor features in the new movie alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner and was grateful for the opportunity to return to the genre after working on films such as That Awkward Moment and Two Night Stand earlier in his career.

Miles told The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's LA premiere on Wednesday (05.11.25): "I was happy that I was given the opportunity again.

“I think most actors are pretty multifaceted — they just get put in a lane maybe early on and I just have a wide range of interests, so I feel lucky that I’ve been able to kind of weave in and out. But this movie is just kind of life-affirming and to me those are the best projects."

Eternity centres on a woman (Olsen) who must decide whether to spend forever in the afterlife with her longtime husband (Teller) or her first love who passed away young (Turner) and the Top Gun: Maverick star has joked that it will "start a few fights".

He said: "It might start a few fights, like, 'You would choose me in eternity, right?' ‘Oh right, right, of course.'"

Teller is pleased that the film has been though-provoking for audiences who have seen it at festivals this autumn.

He explained: "People branch off and you can tell that they’re asking these questions that we’re all going to be faced with; it makes people, in a wonderful way, think about loved ones or friends or family members, anyone who has passed away that they hope to be reunited with. I think dying is a tough thing to talk about, even though everybody thinks about it, and this way you get to watch a really entertaining version of it for two hours."

Eternity marks Olsen's first rom-com role and she was happy to play an elderly woman who appears as her younger self in the afterlife.

The 36-year-old actress said: "If I were to do a romantic comedy, it made the most sense for me to do one as a 90-year-old. That was a really amazing opportunity to get to have."

Elizabeth revealed how she took inspiration from screen legend Shirley MacLaine's performances in the films The Apartment and Irma la Douce.

She said: "The truth is I want to do all of the genres, I really want to do all of them. I’m enjoying that this was a part of it. I’d love to do [another] one as like a 65-year-old."

Meanwhile, Miles is lined up to star in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael as the King of Pop's lawyer John Branca and revealed that his fascination with the Thriller artist was key to persuading him to feature in the film.

In an interview with Collider, Miles said: "From the time I was a little kid, I've been fascinated with Michael Jackson. I learned how do to the moonwalk and was like, (imitates Michael), even when I was just a little kid.

"He's the greatest performer of all time, in my opinion. He was such a complicated individual, and I think we'll get to explore that.

"Michael's nephew, Jaafar (Jackson), is playing Michael, and it's uncanny. I'm excited."