Blake Lively claims she's lost $161 million due to Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign

Blake Lively has claimed that she's suffered losses worth $161 million (£123 million) due to Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign.

The Gossip Girl actress filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director in December 2024, claiming that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her in retaliation for her raising sexual harassment complaints on set.

At the time, Lively's lawyers estimated that her damages exceeded $75,000 (£57,000). However, in a disclosure provided to the defence in July, and made public this week, they argued that she suffered at least $161 million in actual damages.

Her legal team will seek at least three times that figure in punitive damages.

According to Variety, the star's lawyers claimed she lost at least $56.2 million (£43 million) in past and future earnings from acting, producing, speaking engagements and endorsements, and suffered at least $34 million (£26 million) in reputational harm over the alleged smear campaign.

In addition, her beauty brand, Blake Brown, has allegedly lost $49 million (£37 million), and her drinks company, Betty Buzz/Betty Booze, has lost $22 million (£17 million).

Baldoni, who denies the allegations, previously claimed that he suffered $400 million (£305 million) in damages due to Lively's claims, and he filed a defamation and extortion lawsuit against the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds, among others. That complaint was recently dismissed.

In Lively's paperwork, there is also a long list of celebrities who may have information relevant to the case, although they may not be required to testify at the trial in March 2026.

The list includes Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Scooter Braun, Hugh Jackman, Gigi Hadid, as well as agency and Sony executives.

Swift's potential involvement has been widely reported. Her lawyer said in September that the music superstar had "no material role" in the case amid Baldoni camp's claim that they had secured her deposition. It is unclear if she has provided a deposition since then.